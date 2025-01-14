Send money to the United Kingdom from France

Get the best exchange rates for EUR to GBP and send secured online money transfers from France to the United Kingdom instantly.

Send Euro to Libra esterlina

eur
EUR
gbp
GBP
1 EUR0.81 GBP
5 EUR4.06 GBP
10 EUR8.12 GBP
25 EUR20.30 GBP
50 EUR40.60 GBP
eur
EUR
gbp
GBP
100 EUR81.20 GBP
500 EUR406.00 GBP
1000 EUR813.20 GBP
5000 EUR4,066.00 GBP
10.000 EUR8,173.00 GBP

Best ways to receive money in the United Kingdom

The best way to receive money in is to use bank deposits.

Bank Deposits

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout the .

Deposited in minutes.

Why use Xe to send money to the United Kingdom?

✅ Competitive rates without any hidden fees

✅ Fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks

✅ 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month

Send money abroad

In four simple steps, you can send money to

Enviar dinero a es rápido y fácil con Xe. Regístrate gratis o inicia sesión en tu cuenta de Xe. Después, elige la divisa a la que quieres transferir y el monto. Procede a añadir la información del recipiente. Finalmente, confirma y paga tu transferencia, ¡De lo demás nos preocupamos nosotros!

1. Sign up for free

¡Rápido y fácil! Solo necesitamos tu correo electrónico e información adicional.

2. Start your transfer

Elige la divisa a la que quieres transferir, cuanto y a qué destino.

3. Get the best rates

Ofrecemos tipos de cambio increíbles, y somos transparentes sobre cualquier comisión adicional que te vayamos a cobrar.

4. Send your money

Confirmaremos el tiempo de envío antes de que confirmes tu transferencia. Envía tus fondos a Xe, y te mantendremos informado a lo largo del proceso.

How long does it take to send money to the United Kingdom?

Sending money to () from () can take between just minutes up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. On many popular routes, Xe can send your money as a same day transfer or even an instant money transfer once we receive your funds.

How long will it take to send money abroad?

How much does it cost to send money to the United Kingdom?

Take advantage of the current Xe sending rate of per for a transfer of today and the recipient gets . You may be able to pay by bank transfer for in additional transfer fees.

How much does it cost to send money abroad?

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

Con más de 30 años de experiencia, Xe facilita envíos de dinero internacionales simples, rápidos y seguros. Descubre lo que más les gusta a nuestros usuarios enviando dinero con Xe.

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

Download the Xe App to start sending money to the

The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no hidden fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to the today!

Download the Xe mobile currency app

Multiple payment methods to the

There are multiple ways to send money to the . Depending on your currency selection, you can use your debit card, credit card, a direct debit (ACH) or bank transfer.

Tarjeta de Débito

Pagar por tu transferencia con una tarjeta de débito es fácil y rápido. Además, usualmente es más barato que pagar con tarjeta de crédito.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Send money to the with a credit card today!

Débito Directo (ACH)

Cuando uses débito bancario (ACH) para añadir fondos a tu transferencia, estás autorizando un pago desde tu banco al de nosotros. Toma un poco más de tiempo para que tu dinero llegue a Xe, y por consecuencia, puede hacer que tu transferencia tarde un poco más.

Transferencia Bancaria

Una transferencia bancaria es un pago digital que envía dinero diractamente desde una cuenta bancaria a otra. Transferencias pueden ser más lentas que un pago con tarjeta de crédito o débito, pero usualmente tienen las mejores tazas.

Are you interested in sending money to the ? It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to ? Read our FAQs to learn more.

