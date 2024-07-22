Get $25 for each referral
The more you refer, the more you can earn. It's that simple
Bring a friend, bring a thousand.
The more you refer, the more you get.
Terms and conditions apply
Get your code from the Xe app and share it with your friends
After your friend registers, they have to enter your code on their first qualifying transfer
If your friend made a transfer that qualifies, you will both get rewarded!
Download the Xe app now and refer with ease.
Send money, see rates, and earn with our referral program, all in one place.
Start referring now!
What are you waiting for? Know people that want to make their first international transfer? Share you code and start earning with Xe.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.