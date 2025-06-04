$end and ₹eceive

Promotional Offer Terms: An Australian resident who (a) has not previously registered for or used the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) or (b) has registered with but not used the Xe Service (each an Eligible Customer) may qualify for one Mastercard voucher valued at $20 AUD (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) between 25 October 2021 to 05 November 2021 (Offer Period) and making international payments to India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan or Nepal (Eligible Destination), which exceed $1000 AUD (Offer).



An Eligible Customer’s payments to an Eligible Destination with the Xe Service must be made via the Xe Mobile App for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Limited (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).

