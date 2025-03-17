Bank of America, founded in 1904 as the Bank of Italy, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. As one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, it operates approximately 3,900 branches and 15,000 ATMs nationwide, serving millions of customers. With a global presence in more than 35 countries, Bank of America provides a comprehensive suite of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, wealth management, and investment banking through its Merrill and BofA Securities divisions.