El código SWIFT de F.LLI DE CECCO DI FILIPPO FARA SAN MARTINO SPA es
FCIFIT31 XXX
Nombre del banco
F.LLI DE CECCO DI FILIPPO FARA SAN MARTINO SPA
Ciudad
FARA SAN MARTINO
Dirección
VIA F. DE CECCO, FARA SAN MARTINO, CH, 66015
País
ITALY
El código SWIFT se verifica y actualiza periódicamente
¿Cuándo debo utilizar FCIFIT31XXX?
Los códigos SWIFT se utilizan para garantizar que su dinero llegue al destino correcto al enviar o recibir dinero internacionalmente. Use FCIFIT31XXX cuando desee enviar dinero a F.LLI DE CECCO DI FILIPPO FARA SAN MARTINO SPA a la dirección, ciudad y país indicados anteriormente. Confirme siempre que el código SWIFT que utiliza pertenezca al banco de destino.
Preguntas frecuentes sobre FCIFIT31XXX
Un código SWIFT es un identificador único que se utiliza para reconocer a bancos e instituciones financieras de todo el mundo para transferencias internacionales de dinero. SWIFT significa Sociedad para la Telecomunicaciones Financieras Interbancarias Mundiales. Estos códigos ayudan a garantizar que los pagos se dirijan al banco y país correctos. Un código SWIFT típico tiene entre 8 y 11 caracteres e incluye información sobre el banco, el país, la ubicación y, en ocasiones, una sucursal específica.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.