Send money to family abroad

We understand how important family is. Send money to support your loved ones abroad with fast, secure, and reliable transfers that give you peace of mind.

Regístrate y envía dinero

Save more, transfer more

With Xe, sending money to friends and family overseas is simple, secure and quick. And with Xe’s competitive send limits and transparent fees, you can enjoy peace of mind that your friends or family are receiving the best care from you as possible.

Register and send money
Save more, transfer more

Experience the Xe advantage

Maximize your money

Send money to loved ones with Xe. Competitive exchange rates and low fees help you maximize savings and send more.

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Fast transfers, always

Fast transfers, always

Send large money transfers the easy way. Our streamlined system and intuitive app ensure quick, efficient transfers, regardless of the amount.

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services for information and to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Track every step of the way

With Xe’s transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime right from your account.

Set it and forget it

Looking to create recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Get started

Money there when you need

Automating your large money transfers allows you and your loved ones to better manage budgets, adding consistency to your and your recipient’s lives. With Xe, you can manage these recurring payments easily.

Send now
Money there when you need

Your bank doesn’t want you to know about us

With over 30 years of secure, quick, and reliable service, Xe prides itself as an industry leader in currency exchange and large money transfers. And with transparent fees and high send limits, it’s no wonder why over 280 million people use Xe for their international monetary needs.

Register and send money
Your bank doesn’t want you to know about us

How to transfer large amounts of money abroad with Xe

Crear una cuenta

Solo se tarda unos minutos. Todo lo que necesitamos es su dirección de correo electrónico y alguna información adicional.

Cotización instantánea

Obtén una tasa de transferencia de dinero en tiempo real que supera a la de los bancos para la moneda que elijas.

Enviar dinero

Agregue todos los detalles necesarios y configure la transferencia. Una vez que recibamos los fondos, nos encargaremos del resto.

Rastrea tu transferencia

Realice un seguimiento de su transferencia en cada paso del camino con nuestra aplicación Xe. Habilita las notificaciones para recibir actualizaciones sobre el progreso de tu transferencia.

We’re here to help

At Xe, we believe transferring money to support your family should be simple, secure, and transparent. If you have questions about your transfer or need help getting started, our Transfer Experts are here for you anytime.

Call us: https://help.xe.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360019861137-Sending-large-amounts#:~:text=Our team is here to help you between Monday and Friday. If your regional team isn't available, your call may be transferred to a member of our global team.
We’re here to help

Get more for less

Unlike other money transfer services, Xe offers transparency for your international transfers as well as upfront fees and an always current currency exchange. Plus, you can choose the speed and funding source for your transfer, giving you more options to send your money as fast as you need to send it. Skip the bank, Xe’s got your back.

Sign up
Get more for less

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

More ways Xe can help you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Learn more
More ways Xe can help you

Large money transfer FAQ

How to transfer large amounts of money with Xe?
What is the best way to transfer large amounts of money internationally?
How long does a large money transfer take?
What information do I need to transfer large sums of money?
What is the sending limit at Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
What kind of support does Xe offer for large money transfers?