Iniciar sesiónRegistrarse

Get the most out of your first transfer

Use promo code WELCOME300 and get up to $300 in vouchers from a choice of hundreds of retailers in your local market including Amazon, AirBnB, eBay, Visa and many more.

For full terms and conditions, see here.

Get started

Welcome300 | FAQs

How do I qualify for the Welcome300 promotion?
What Gift Cards are available?
I haven't received my reward, what do I do?
Where can I see a full copy of the T&Cs for the Welcome300 promotion?

Transferring money globally is easy

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Recommended by 78,042 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!

'Excellent'
Based on 78,042 reviews

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

Get started

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.

Region