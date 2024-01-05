Powering you.

Millions of people check our rates and send money online with us every day with 140+ currencies & 200+ countries
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
Transfer £20,000 to EUR and your recipients could get up to €554 more. You'll get our most competitive rates with no hidden fees.
Rates correct as of 10:30 GMT 3/9/23. The comparison savings are based on a single transfer of GBP£20,000 to EUR and shows how much Xe would send to the recipient, and how much the comparator would send to the recipient. The difference between these two amounts is highlighted as the “saving”. Our savings comparisons are derived from pricing data provided by an independent third party ‘DQM GRC’. The comparison savings provided are true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Savings are calculated by comparing the exchange rate (including margin and fees) between Xe and the comparator at the same date and time. Different currency exchange amounts, currencies, dates, times, and other factors may result in different comparison savings. These results may not be indicative of actual savings and should be used only as a guide. The rate comparison chart is updated quarterly.
✅ Live chat, phone and email support in multiple languages
✅ Live tracking and notifications
✅ Experienced account managers available for larger transfers
✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees
✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes
✅ No min or max transfer amount limits
✅ Regulated by authorities worldwide
✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year
✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication
With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
Spot transfers
Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.
Regular payments
Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.
Market orders
Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.
Forward contracts
Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.
There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use your debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit (ACH)
Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.
Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.
Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.
A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.
Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world
Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.
Deposited in minutes.
Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.
Pickup instantly.
Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.
Arrives instantly.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.