Send money to relocate overseas

Whether you're moving for a new job, pursuing education, or starting a fresh chapter in a new country, Xe ensures your money gets where you need it to go safely and efficiently. Our seamless transfer services make managing your finances one less thing to worry about during your big move.
Maximize your return
Relocate internationally with Xe. Competitive exchange rates and low fees ensure you keep more money in your pocket when managing life’s expenses.
What you see is what you get
Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.
Fast transfers, always
Send large money transfers the easy way. Our streamlined system and intuitive app ensure quick, efficient transfers, regardless of the amount.
Trusted & secure for 30+ years
Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services for information and to process thousands of global transactions everyday.
Track every step of the way
With Xe’s transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime right from your account.
Set it and forget it
Looking to create recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.
It's fast, simple and easy.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.
When your career takes you abroad, Xe ensures your finances follow along smoothly. With competitive rates, no transfer limits, and a dedicated account manager to guide you, we simplify the complexities of international money transfers so you can focus on your new role and life abroad.
Experience lightning-fast bank-to-bank transfers with Xe, where cutting-edge technology and trusted expertise combine to consistently provide bank-beating rates. Xe eliminates lengthy processing times and hefty fees, streamlining financial moves across 130+ countries.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.
Sólo te llevará unos minutos. Solo necesitamos tu dirección de correo electrónico y algunos datos adicionales.
If you have questions about large money transfers or want to learn how Xe can help you save on your overseas relocation, connect with our Transfer Experts today!
When relocating abroad, it’s important to plan for recurring bills. With Xe, you can easily manage these payments and save more, ensuring you have the funds you need to cover your regular costs.
Xe specializes in large money transfers and can support you when you are buying international properties, investing abroad, transferring an inheritance, relocating overseas, managing mortgages & rents, and sending money to support family. No matter your transfer need, Xe has you covered.
Sending large amounts of money with Xe is very easy. Just follow the below 6 steps.
Step 1: Sign up for free
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address.
Step 2: Get a quote
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.
Step 3: Add your recipient
Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).
Step 4: Verify your identity
For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.
Step 5: Confirm your quote
Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!
Step 6: Track your transfer
See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.
At Xe, we offer multiple ways to send money.
Direct Debit ACH (recommended for large transfers):
Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.
Wire Transfer (recommended for large transfers):
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Debit or Credit Card:
Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Initiating a money transfer reveals typical durations. Delivery time estimates may change based on currency, destination, and payment method. Track transfers using the Activity screen on the Xe app or website and chat live with our virtual assistant, Lexi, for assistance.
Fastest payment options:
Transfers begin once we've received your payment.
Card payments are the quickest, processed almost instantly. Choose card payment for urgent transfers.
Bank transfers, direct debits, and ACH are a bit slower, taking up to 2 business days to reach us.
Delivery timeframes:
After receiving your payment, we send your money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for transfers to reach recipients, depending on currency and destination. For concerns, chat with Lexi to track transfers.
In order to make a money transfer with Xe, you will need your bank information, your recipient's bank information, the amount you're transferring, and the currency you'd like to exchange to.
Once you've confirmed the information and your payment has been received, the transfer initiates.
For your security, we do have limits on how much you can send in a single online transfer.
Online transfer limit per region:
UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent
United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent
Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent
Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent
The payment method you choose may also determine how much you can send with us. Read our FAQs for more information and view a list of payment methods available to you.
Customers in Canada and the USA paying by bank or wire transfer:
Customers in Canada need to send $3000 CAD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
Customers in the USA need to send $3000 USD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
At Xe, we employ state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and personal information. This includes:
Encryption:
All data transmitted through our platform is encrypted using SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology.
Regulatory Compliance:
We are regulated by financial authorities in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring adherence to strict security standards.
Two-Factor Authentication:
We offer two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to your account.
Fraud Prevention:
Advanced monitoring systems are in place to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.
Secure Payment Methods:
We only use secure and reliable payment methods to ensure the safety of your funds during the transfer process.
If you send more than $50,000 USD a year (or local currency equivalent) you are eligible for this service.
Here are just a few things the team can help you with:
• Support with setting up large transfers
• Setting up a forward order to lock in the current send rate for up to 24 months
• Creating market orders to enable you to send money when a target rate is achieved
• Creating a regular payment for making regular, automated transfers with fixed rates, just like your usual direct debits
If you would like to speak with a member of our team, you can call us using the below details:
United Kingdom (GB): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
Europe (EU): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
New Zealand (NZ): +6499054625 (9am-7pm NZT)
Australia (AU): +61280745279 (9am-7pm NZT)
United States (US): +17372557830 (7am-5pm PT)
Canada (CA): +16474753660 (7am-5pm PT)