|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.770700
|$0
£7,707.00Send now
0.762189
|$0
£7,621.89
-85.10 GBP
0.761954
|$0
£7,619.54
-87.45 GBP
0.759057
|$0
£7,590.57
-116.42 GBP
0.758822
|$0
£7,588.22
-118.77 GBP
0.756160
|$5.00
£7,557.82
-149.17 GBP
The () is widely used in , serving as its official currency and playing a significant role in global trade and finance. Represented by the currency symbol '', its exchange rate fluctuates due to factors such as economic conditions, market demand, and interest rates. If you're sending money to , comparing exchange rates across providers can help ensure your recipient gets the most value.
Getting the best exchange rate means staying informed on market trends, comparing providers, and understanding their costs. While exchange rates fluctuate constantly, you can control which provider you choose. Compare various providers to get the best deal today and save more when you transfer to .
There are several ways to send money to from abroad, and the best option depends on your priorities—whether it's speed, cost, or convenience. Traditional banks typically offer only wire transfers, which can be slow. Xe provides more flexibility, allowing you to transfer funds via wire transfer, debit/credit card, or bank transfer, depending on your location, the destination, and the transfer amount.
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
Transfer times to vary depending on the provider, payment method, and receiving bank. While traditional bank transfers can take anywhere from 1 to 5 business days, Xe often completes transactions much faster, sometimes within minutes.
The cost of sending money to depends on factors such as exchange rate margins, transfer fees, and payment methods. Some providers advertise zero transfer fees but compensate by offering weaker exchange rates, while others charge flat fees that can vary depending on the amount sent. We provide conversion values for each provider so that you know you're getting the best deal sending to .
