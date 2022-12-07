Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy application allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.
Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay your employee and vendor expenses globally. Say goodbye to file transfers and manual accounting entries as Xe streamlines and secures your accounting process.
With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.
Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.
With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.
With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.
Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.
With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.
Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.
Con casi 30 años de experiencia en divisas, tarifas transparentes y una eficaz plataforma en línea, facilitamos la gestión y el envío de transferencias de dinero internacionales.
Somos la autoridad en materia de divisas
Hay una razón por la que más de 275 millones de personas visitan Xe en línea cada año. Ofrecemos tarifas precisas y soluciones empresariales prácticas con décadas de experiencia.
Seguridad y protección
Como parte de la familia Euronet, nuestros clientes confían en nosotros para procesar de forma segura más de 115 000 millones de dólares de negocios internacionales al año. Tu seguridad es lo nuestro.
Tarifas competitivas
Nuestro equipo rastrea el mercado por ti 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana. Aprovecha nuestra calculadora de tipos de cambio y recibe actualizaciones cuando se alcancen tus tipos objetivo.
Nada de tarifas ocultas
Para nosotros, nuestro objetivo final es proteger el tuyo. Toma decisiones informadas para tu negocio sin un mínimo establecido para las transferencias y con las tarifas prácticamente nulas de Xe.
