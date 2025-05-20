How to Make a Wire Transfer with PNC Bank



PNC Bank offers multiple ways to send international transfers: online banking, mobile app, and in-branch services, each with different fees and limits.

PNC charges for international wire transfers depending on method and currency, plus potential intermediary bank fees.

Xe provides a more cost-effective alternative with competitive exchange rates, lower fees, and faster processing times for international transfers.

Navigating international money transfers with PNC Bank? As one of the largest US financial institutions, PNC offers several methods for sending money internationally—each with different fees, processing times, and exchange rate considerations

This guide breaks down exactly how PNC's international transfers work—whether you're using their specialized Latin American service or sending money worldwide. We'll walk you through the steps, reveal all potential fees, and show you how to make sure more of your hard-earned money actually reaches your recipient.



How to wire money with PNC Bank¹

PNC Bank provides several methods to send money internationally:

PNC online banking

Sign on to PNC Online Banking Select the Transfer Funds tab Select Send a Wire or International Transfer Enter recipient details, including their full name, address, account number or IBAN, SWIFT/BIC code Confirm the amount, currency, and purpose of payment Review all details carefully before submitting your transfer request

For additional questions, you can select Message PNC on the right-hand side of your PNC Online Banking My Account tab.

PNC mobile app

Sign on to the PNC Mobile App Go to the Transfer tab Choose either Send a Domestic Wire or Send an International Transfer Provide complete recipient information, including bank details Input the desired transfer amount and currency Verify all details, then authorize the transfer

In-Branch at a PNC location²

You can also visit a local PNC branch for an appointment or utilize a branch drive-up to complete an international wire transfer. For more information on current branch services, you can use PNC's branch locator on their website.

Additionally, domestic wires can be requested by calling 1-800-272-6868, Monday through Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 4 P.M. EST.

Required recipient and payment details

Before initiating a wire transfer with PNC, you'll need to gather specific information:

About the recipient:

Name of person or business

Complete address

About the recipient's account:

For domestic wires: US routing number and full account number (many banks have a specific routing number for wires)

For international wires: Either an IBAN (International Bank Account Number) or a full account number and SWIFT code (also known as a routing BIC)

Your recipient should contact their bank if they're unsure about any of these details.







PNC wire transfer details³

Here's a comprehensive overview of PNC's wire transfer services:

Sending method Supported countries/currencies Transfer limits Cut-off time Network used Online banking 100+ countries and currencies Up to $25,000 daily (varies by account) 5:00 PM ET SWIFT, Fedwire Mobile app Select countries and currencies Up to $10,000 daily (varies) 5:00 PM ET SWIFT, Fedwire In-branch Broadest range of countries and currencies Typically unlimited (subject to review) Branch business hours SWIFT, Fedwire

These limits may vary depending on your specific account type. Contact PNC customer service for details about your particular situation.



PNC wire transfer fees⁴

When sending money internationally with PNC, you'll encounter several types of fees:

Service Fee Incoming domestic wire $15.00 each Incoming international wire $15.00 each Agent-assisted outgoing domestic wire $30.00 each Self-service outgoing domestic wire $25.00 each Agent-assisted outgoing international wire $50.00 each Self-service outgoing international wire (USD) $40.00 each Self-service outgoing international wire (foreign currency) $5.00 each Agent-assisted international money transfer $10.00 each Self-service international money transfer $5.00 each



How long does it take to wire money with PNC?

Transfer times vary depending on the type of wire and destination:

Domestic wires are typically received within two business days.

International wires and money transfers vary by destination country, bank, and amount. PNC will provide you with an estimated delivery date when you submit your request.

Several factors can affect processing speed:

Bank cut-off times (transfers submitted after 5:00 PM ET or on weekends process the next business day)

Additional security checks or compliance reviews

Processing speed of intermediary banks







Alternative options for international transfers

PNC offers two main services for sending money abroad:

International wires

Traditional wire transfers sent via the SWIFT network are available to most countries worldwide. These typically have higher fees but offer broader global coverage.

International money transfers⁵

For specific Latin American countries, PNC offers a specialized International Money Transfer service that's typically faster and less expensive than traditional wire transfers:

Available countries : Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia

Lower fees : $5 through digital banking or $10 in-branch (compared to $40-$50 for international wires)

Faster delivery : Expected delivery within one business day

No cancellation fee : Free cancellation within 30 minutes of sending

No enrollment required : Available to all PNC account holders

Multiple disbursement options: Money can be sent to bank accounts or for cash pickup at 25,000+ locations across partner networks including BBVA, Bancolombia, Elektra, Banrural, and more

What you need to send an International Money Transfer:

When using the PNC Mobile app, you need a U.S. phone number that can receive text or voice messages Recipient's full name (exactly as it appears on their account) and home address Recipient's institution name and account number (not required for cash pickup)

Fees and limits for International Money Transfers⁶:

Channel PNC fee Daily limit Monthly limit Digital banking $5 BBVA Mexico: $10,000 All others: $1,500 BBVA Mexico: $10,000 All others: $3,000 Branch $10 Deposit to account: $3,000 Cash pickup: $500 Deposit to account: $9,999 Cash pickup: $1,000

Important notes:

Payments should be sent in the same currency as the recipient's account

Your recipient's full name needs to match their account exactly

Account number is not required for cash pickup option







A lower-cost alternative to PNC wires

While PNC Bank provides reliable wire transfer services, the combination of fixed fees and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.

Xe offers a specialized alternative for international money transfers with several advantages:

Competitive exchange rates : Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks

Low, transparent fees : Avoid the high fixed fees and hidden costs of bank wires

Fast delivery : Many transfers completed the same day, versus 1-5 business days with traditional bank wires

Global reach : Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies

Simple digital experience: Easily manage and track your transfers online or via mobile



Compare PNC with Xe

To truly understand the value Xe offers compared to PNC, use Xe's live rate comparison tools:

These comparison tools show you exactly how much more your recipient could receive when you choose Xe over traditional bank transfers.



Making informed decisions about international transfers

Understanding all aspects of PNC's international transfer services—from their specialized Latin American money transfer option to traditional SWIFT wire transfers—gives you the knowledge to choose the right service for your specific needs.

PNC Bank is a dependable institution that offers reliable transfer services, but their international transfers often come with higher fees and slower processing times. For those seeking better value and faster delivery, Xe provides a more cost-effective solution with broader global reach.

Try Xe for your next international money transfer and get a quote instantly to see how much more of your money can reach its destination.



