How to Make a Wire Transfer with PNC Bank

Navigating international money transfers with PNC Bank? As one of the largest US financial institutions, PNC offers several methods for sending money internationally—each with different fees, processing times, and exchange rate considerations
This guide breaks down exactly how PNC's international transfers work—whether you're using their specialized Latin American service or sending money worldwide. We'll walk you through the steps, reveal all potential fees, and show you how to make sure more of your hard-earned money actually reaches your recipient.
PNC Bank provides several methods to send money internationally:
Sign on to PNC Online Banking
Select the Transfer Funds tab
Select Send a Wire or International Transfer
Enter recipient details, including their full name, address, account number or IBAN, SWIFT/BIC code
Confirm the amount, currency, and purpose of payment
Review all details carefully before submitting your transfer request
For additional questions, you can select Message PNC on the right-hand side of your PNC Online Banking My Account tab.
Sign on to the PNC Mobile App
Go to the Transfer tab
Choose either Send a Domestic Wire or Send an International Transfer
Provide complete recipient information, including bank details
Input the desired transfer amount and currency
Verify all details, then authorize the transfer
You can also visit a local PNC branch for an appointment or utilize a branch drive-up to complete an international wire transfer. For more information on current branch services, you can use PNC's branch locator on their website.
Additionally, domestic wires can be requested by calling 1-800-272-6868, Monday through Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 4 P.M. EST.
Before initiating a wire transfer with PNC, you'll need to gather specific information:
About the recipient:
Name of person or business
Complete address
About the recipient's account:
For domestic wires: US routing number and full account number (many banks have a specific routing number for wires)
For international wires: Either an IBAN (International Bank Account Number) or a full account number and SWIFT code (also known as a routing BIC)
Your recipient should contact their bank if they're unsure about any of these details.
Here's a comprehensive overview of PNC's wire transfer services:
Sending method
Supported countries/currencies
Transfer limits
Cut-off time
Network used
Online banking
100+ countries and currencies
Up to $25,000 daily (varies by account)
5:00 PM ET
SWIFT, Fedwire
Mobile app
Select countries and currencies
Up to $10,000 daily (varies)
5:00 PM ET
SWIFT, Fedwire
In-branch
Broadest range of countries and currencies
Typically unlimited (subject to review)
Branch business hours
SWIFT, Fedwire
These limits may vary depending on your specific account type. Contact PNC customer service for details about your particular situation.
When sending money internationally with PNC, you'll encounter several types of fees:
Service
Fee
Incoming domestic wire
$15.00 each
Incoming international wire
$15.00 each
Agent-assisted outgoing domestic wire
$30.00 each
Self-service outgoing domestic wire
$25.00 each
Agent-assisted outgoing international wire
$50.00 each
Self-service outgoing international wire (USD)
$40.00 each
Self-service outgoing international wire (foreign currency)
$5.00 each
Agent-assisted international money transfer
$10.00 each
Self-service international money transfer
$5.00 each
Transfer times vary depending on the type of wire and destination:
Domestic wires are typically received within two business days.
International wires and money transfers vary by destination country, bank, and amount. PNC will provide you with an estimated delivery date when you submit your request.
Several factors can affect processing speed:
Bank cut-off times (transfers submitted after 5:00 PM ET or on weekends process the next business day)
Additional security checks or compliance reviews
Processing speed of intermediary banks
PNC offers two main services for sending money abroad:
Traditional wire transfers sent via the SWIFT network are available to most countries worldwide. These typically have higher fees but offer broader global coverage.
For specific Latin American countries, PNC offers a specialized International Money Transfer service that's typically faster and less expensive than traditional wire transfers:
Available countries: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia
Lower fees: $5 through digital banking or $10 in-branch (compared to $40-$50 for international wires)
Faster delivery: Expected delivery within one business day
No cancellation fee: Free cancellation within 30 minutes of sending
No enrollment required: Available to all PNC account holders
Multiple disbursement options: Money can be sent to bank accounts or for cash pickup at 25,000+ locations across partner networks including BBVA, Bancolombia, Elektra, Banrural, and more
What you need to send an International Money Transfer:
When using the PNC Mobile app, you need a U.S. phone number that can receive text or voice messages
Recipient's full name (exactly as it appears on their account) and home address
Recipient's institution name and account number (not required for cash pickup)
Fees and limits for International Money Transfers⁶:
Channel
PNC fee
Daily limit
Monthly limit
Digital banking
$5
BBVA Mexico: $10,000
All others: $1,500
BBVA Mexico: $10,000
All others: $3,000
Branch
$10
Deposit to account: $3,000
Cash pickup: $500
Deposit to account: $9,999
Cash pickup: $1,000
Important notes:
Payments should be sent in the same currency as the recipient's account
Your recipient's full name needs to match their account exactly
Account number is not required for cash pickup option
While PNC Bank provides reliable wire transfer services, the combination of fixed fees and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.
Xe offers a specialized alternative for international money transfers with several advantages:
Competitive exchange rates: Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks
Low, transparent fees: Avoid the high fixed fees and hidden costs of bank wires
Fast delivery: Many transfers completed the same day, versus 1-5 business days with traditional bank wires
Global reach: Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies
Simple digital experience: Easily manage and track your transfers online or via mobile
To truly understand the value Xe offers compared to PNC, use Xe's live rate comparison tools:
These comparison tools show you exactly how much more your recipient could receive when you choose Xe over traditional bank transfers.
Understanding all aspects of PNC's international transfer services—from their specialized Latin American money transfer option to traditional SWIFT wire transfers—gives you the knowledge to choose the right service for your specific needs.
PNC Bank is a dependable institution that offers reliable transfer services, but their international transfers often come with higher fees and slower processing times. For those seeking better value and faster delivery, Xe provides a more cost-effective solution with broader global reach.
Try Xe for your next international money transfer and get a quote instantly to see how much more of your money can reach its destination.
