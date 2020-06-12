How to Open an Account and Send Your First Money Transfer

From creating your account to making your money transfer, the process will be quick and easy. We’ll be ready to help you every step of the way.

Whether you’re sending money to a neighboring country or across the world, today’s online money transfer services ensure that your money will arrive quickly and securely. But what do you need to do to get that transfer started? Is it a complicated process?

Not at all! From creating your account to making your transfer, the process will be quick and easy. When you’re ready to start transferring, we’ll be ready to help you every step of the way.

I don’t have an account

Start the money transfer process by signing up for an Xe account. You can sign up on our website, on our app, or over the phone. It’s completely free and will take just 5 minutes.

I have an account, what’s next?

Once you’re registered, you’re ready to make a transfer! There are just a couple of things you need to do:

Confirm your currencies and check your rate. Select the currencies you’d like to exchange and let our currency converter show you the rate. Our rates come from the live markets, so they’ll be up-to-the-minute and better than what you’d get from your local bank. Got a rate in mind? Set a rate alert to notify you of the best time to transfer. Provide the recipient’s details. Once you’ve entered your currencies and the amount you’d like to transfer, let us know who the recipient is and how they will be receiving the currency (specifically, their bank information). Enter your payment information. This lets us know how you will be providing the money for the transfer. Confirm your transfer. Double-check your details, make sure that you’re happy with the transfer, and then you’re good to go.

Congratulations! Just like that, your work on the transfer is done. We’ll take care of the technical side and provide you with an email confirmation every step of the way.

As soon as you’re ready to make your money transfer, we’ll be ready to help you have a quick, easy, and secure transfer experience.