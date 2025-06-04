Send money to Poland from the United Kingdom

Get the best exchange rates for GBP to PLN and send secured online money transfers from the United Kingdom to Poland instantly.

Best ways to receive money in Poland from the UK

The best way to receive money in Poland is to use bank deposits.

Fast and secure business payments

Bank Deposits

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout Poland.

Deposited in minutes.

Why use Xe to send money to Poland?

✅ Competitive rates without any hidden fees

✅ Fast and safe alternative to the high cost of banks

✅ 120,000+ people trust Xe to send money each month

Send money abroad

In four simple steps, you can send money to Poland

Send money to Poland is fast and easy with Xe. Sign up for free or log in to your Xe account. Then, choose the currency you want to transfer and the amount. Proceed to add the recipient's information. Finally, confirm and pay your transfer, we'll take care of the rest!

1. Sign up for free

Fast and easy! We only need your email and additional information.

2. Start your transfer

Choose the currency you want to transfer, how much and to what destination.

3. Get the best rates

We offer incredible exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we will charge you.

4. Send your money

We will confirm the sending time before you confirm your transfer. Send your funds to Xe, and we will keep you informed throughout the process.

How long does it take to send money to Poland?

Sending money to Poland (PLN) from United Kingdom (GBP) can take between just minutes up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. On many popular routes, Xe can send your money as a same day transfer or even an instant money transfer once we receive your funds.

How long will it take to send money abroad?

How much does it cost to send money to Poland?

Take advantage of the current Xe sending rate of 4.7762 per Libras esterlinas for a transfer of 1000,00 GBP Libras esterlinas today and the recipient gets 4776,21 PLN Zlotys polacos. You may be able to pay by bank transfer for 0.00 in additional transfer fees.

How much does it cost to send money abroad?

With more than 30 years of experience, Xe makes international money transfers simple, fast and secure.

Transfer to Poland with multiple payment options

There are multiple ways to send money to Poland. Depending on your currency selection, you can use your debit card, credit card, a direct debit (ACH) or bank transfer.

Debit Card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. Plus, it's usually cheaper than paying with a credit card.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard.

Direct Debit (ACH)

When you use bank debit (ACH) to add funds to your transfer, you are authorizing a payment from your bank to ours. It takes a bit longer for your money to reach Xe, and consequently, it may make your transfer take a bit longer.

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer is a digital payment that sends money directly from one bank account to another. Transfers can be slower than a credit or debit card payment, but usually have the best rates.

Want to send money to Poland? It's simple, easy and fast.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our users trusted more than $115 billion in international transfers last year. With transparent exchange rates and a simple platform, we make it easier to send money to other countries.

Poland Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to Poland? Read our FAQs to learn more.