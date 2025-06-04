Send to 200+ countries
💸 Bank-beating exchange rates
🎖️ Trusted by millions of users globally
⚡ Team of currency experts, available 24 hours a day
In association with...
Transparent fees
We offer straightforward pricing with no surprise fees. Enjoy our bank-beating exchange rates and maximize your transfers.
Learn more
Fast transfers
We know how important it is that your money reaches its destination swiftly. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes.
Learn more
Secure transactions
With advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide, you can trust that your money is safe.
Learn more
International money transfers simplified
Join the millions who trust Xe for their money transfers. Whether you're sending money abroad or making regular payments, select your preferred payment method and have confidence that your transaction is secure and will arrive quickly.
Easily manage your transfers
We are dedicated to simplifying your international money transfers. With a variety of powerful tools at your disposal, including spot transfers, regular payments, market orders, and forward contracts, managing and sending money globally has never been easier.
Transferring money globally is easy
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Send money
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer
Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
Recommended by 80,540 verified customers
With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!
Flexible ways to send money
Direct Debit ACH
Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.
Learn more
Wire transfer
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Learn more
Debit/Credit card
Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Learn more
Flexible ways to receive money
Bank deposit
Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.
Deposited in minutes.
Cash pickup
Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.
Pickup instantly.
Mobile wallet
Send directly to your loved one's mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.
Arrives instantly.
Send with confidence
It's fast, simple and easy.
As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.
Looking for global business solutions?
Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.
Or do you need a Personal Account?
We offer solutions for every business
Entrepreneurs
We know you’re busy running your business. That’s why we make it simple to start sending money with Xe. Get a quick and easy way to make business payments at transparent, competitive rates.
Growing Businesses
As a small to mid-sized business, you need a reliable way to pay overseas suppliers and employees. With FX risk management for 130+ currencies across 220+ countries, we’ve got you covered.
Enterprises
Our experienced team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We’ll work with you to offer custom solutions for your foreign exchange needs. Plan future transfers at set rates and more.
Powering you.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.