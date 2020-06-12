We’ve Just Upgraded Our Money Transfers to Tanzania

Your money transfers to Tanzania will now include faster arrival times and competitive exchange rates.

Need to send money to Tanzania? We’ve got some good news for you!

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , and we can now send our money transfers to Tanzania through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you? Several major improvements to your money transfer experience.

From now on, when you send money to Tanzania, you can expect:

Much faster money transfers New exchange rates

Can you explain these money transfer updates a little more?

Before we get into what’s new about our money transfers, we want to take a quick look at what our money transfers to Tanzania used to be like, before we introduced these recent changes.

Your money would typically reach Tanzania within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Tanzania, you can rely on the following:

Your money will arrive within a day . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Tanzania in 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

Ready to send a money transfer to Tanzania?

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.