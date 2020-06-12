Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

No need to wait several days, or even just one day. Now, your money will reach Honduras in just 15 minutes.

Here at Xe, we’re always striving to improve the money transfer experience for our customers, whether that's by speeding the amount of time it takes the transfer to reach its destination or by reducing the cost. We’re excited to announce that if you’re planning on sending money to Honduras, we’ve made exactly those improvements to your money transfer experience.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer to improve our money transfers, and we can now send our money transfers to Honduras through Ria’s channels.

What does that mean for you?

It means that from now on, your money transfers to the Honduras will be:

Much faster than before At new, competitive exchange rates

Sending money to Honduras with Xe: what's new?

Before we introduced these new improvements, sending money to Honduras looked something like this:

It would typically take 1-4 business days for your money to reach Honduras.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Honduras, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive more quickly . No need to wait several days, or even one day. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Honduras within 15 minutes .

You'll get competitive exchange rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Honduras with Xe

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.