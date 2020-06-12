How Have We Improved our Money Transfers to Mozambique?

Sending money to Mozambique is now faster and more cost-effective than before.

Sending money to Mozambique has never been quicker or easier when you transfer with Xe. Why is that, and how have we made our changes? We’d be happy to tell you.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Mozambique through Ria’s channels.

This means that your current and future money transfers to Mozambique will be:

Much faster than before At new, competitive exchange rates

What’s changed about sending money to Mozambique?

If you’ve transferred money to Mozambique with Xe previously, you could expect the following experience:

Your money would typically reach Mozambique within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Mozambique, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive within a day . No need to wait several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Mozambique within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Mozambique

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.