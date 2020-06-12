Announcing our Improved Money Transfers to Bhutan

Sending money to Bhutan is now quicker and more cost-effective than before.

Sending money to Bhutan with Xe is now quicker, easier, and better than ever before. Why is that, and how have we made our changes? Let us tell you.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer , to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Bhutan through Ria’s channels.

This means that from now on, your money transfers to Bhutan will be:

Much faster than before At new, competitive exchange rates

How have our transfers to Bhutan evolved?

If you’ve transferred money to Bhutan with Xe previously, you could expect the following experience:

Your money would typically reach Bhutan within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Bhutan, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive more quickly . No need to wait. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Bhutan within 48 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Bhutan

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.