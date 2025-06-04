How to Make a Wire Transfer with Truist



Key takeaways

Truist supports domestic and international wire transfers you can initiate in online banking and the mobile app once you enroll in Wire Services.¹

Typical personal-account wire fees include incoming domestic 15 USD, incoming international 20 USD, assisted outgoing domestic 30 USD, and assisted outgoing international 65 USD.⁴

Requests submitted before about 6 pm ET on business days are processed the same day.² ³

As one of the largest U.S. banks, Truist handles a high volume of wire payments every day. That convenience can come with costs and cut-off times that matter when you are on a deadline. Whether you are paying a deposit, settling an invoice, or supporting family abroad, it helps to know exactly how Truist wires work, what fees to expect, and when your payment will move.

In this guide, we explain Truist’s wire options, show the details you will need, outline fees and timing, and offer a clear alternative for international transfers with Xe.



How to wire money with Truist Bank

Truist wires can be set up in digital channels after a quick enrollment in Wire Services.¹ The exact screens can vary by device and account, but the steps are consistent.

Mobile Banking app

Open Transfer & Pay , then tap Send a wire transfer .¹

To pay an existing recipient, choose them from your list. To pay a new one, enter their information exactly as registered at their bank.¹

Select the country , enter the amount and currency , review, and submit.¹

Complete any security prompts. Truist requires verified authorization phone numbers for wire approval.¹

Internet Banking

From the main menu, select Transfer & Pay , then Enroll in wire services if prompted.¹

Choose Domestic or International , add or select a recipient, enter the amount and currency, then review and submit.¹

Approve the transaction using your chosen verification method.¹

Telephone banking or in-branch

Availability can vary by product. If you prefer in-person or phone support, have government ID and the recipient’s full bank details ready.²







Overview of Truist wire transfer details² ¹

Details can vary by account type and service channel. Truist shows your exact limits and cut-off times in session when you enroll or submit a wire.

Sending method Supported destinations Transfer limits Cut-off time Network used Internet banking Domestic and international Up to 500,000 USD total over a rolling 3 business days¹ Requests before 6 pm ET are processed the same business day² Domestic wire network; international via Swift Mobile app Domestic and international Up to 500,000 USD total over a rolling 3 business days¹ Requests before 6 pm ET are processed the same business day² Domestic wire network; international via Swift Phone or branch Varies by location and product Limits set by Truist profile or branch channel Processed on business days; branch hours apply² ³ Domestic wire network; international via Swift

Note: You will see your specific per-user limits and any channel differences during enrollment and on the submission screen.¹



Truist wire transfer fees⁴

Fees can vary by account tier and channel. Truist’s personal deposit fee schedule lists the following typical amounts for personal accounts:

Type of payment Fee Incoming domestic 15 USD Incoming international 20 USD Assisted Outgoing domestic 30 USD Assisted Outgoing international 65 USD Assisted Outgoing book transfer 5 USD

Additional notes:

One no‑fee incoming wire per calendar month for Truist One Checking accounts.⁴

Certain Wealth relationships waive some outgoing wire fees.⁴

Incoming international wires can be reduced by intermediary bank fees before they reach your account.⁴



A lower‑cost alternative to Truist wires

Bank wires are reliable, but they can be expensive and slow for cross‑border payments. Many banks add an outgoing fee, potential correspondent or receiving bank charges, and an exchange‑rate markup. Connectivity can also be limited on certain routes, which may add extra hops and time. If you send money abroad regularly, it helps to compare the full cost and delivery experience before you commit.

Why many people consider Xe for international transfers

Competitive pricing: See the total cost up front so you know what your recipient will receive.

Speed and clarity: Get an estimated delivery window and track progress from your phone.

Broad coverage: Send to bank accounts in a wide range of countries and currencies.

Simple setup: Save recipients and repeat transfers in a few taps.

Human help when needed: Support is available if a detail needs updating.

How to decide for your next transfer

Compare the total cost, including any fees and the exchange rate, using our comparison tool. Check the expected delivery time shown before you confirm and make sure it fits your deadline. Pick the funding method that matches your transfer size and urgency. If it makes sense, start your transfer and track it end to end.

Note: Xe works with trusted banking partners and established payment networks. The difference you may notice is the transfer‑focused experience, clearer pricing, and wide destination coverage.







How long does it take to wire money with Truist?² ³

You can initiate wire requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in digital channels, but processing occurs on business days.³

When the money leaves your account

Requests submitted before about 6 pm ET on a business day are processed the same day .²

Requests submitted after 6 pm ET, on weekends, or on bank holidays are processed the next business day.² ³

When the money reaches the recipient

Domestic wires typically move the same business day once processed.

International wires can take longer because of intermediary banks and compliance checks. Truist will display status updates in your dashboard after you submit.³



What information you need to send a Truist wire

Recipient details

Full legal name exactly as on the account

Physical address if requested by the destination bank

Bank name and address

Account number and ABA routing number for U.S. domestic wires

IBAN or local account format for many countries

SWIFT/BIC for international routing¹

Payment reference or purpose if required

Your Truist profile

Enrolled in Wire Services with verified authorization phone numbers¹

Sufficient available balance and awareness of your displayed limits and cut-off times¹ ³

Tip: Copy and paste IBANs and SWIFT/BIC codes from a trusted source to avoid typos. If you are unsure, use the SWIFT code lookup or the IBAN calculator.



Frequently asked questions

Can I send a Truist wire online without visiting a branch?

Yes. Enroll in Wire Services in online banking, then you can submit domestic and international wires in the web portal or mobile app.¹ What codes do I need for an international wire from Truist?

You will typically need the recipient bank’s SWIFT/BIC and the correct local account format, often an IBAN, plus the recipient’s full name and address.¹ Are there limits on how much I can wire?

Yes. The Quick Reference Guide shows a maximum of 500,000 USD over a rolling 3 business days for the Wire Transfer Service.¹ Your profile may show different caps based on your relationship and channel. What cut‑off time should I plan around?

Truist materials indicate wires submitted before about 6 pm ET on business days are processed the same day.² The online service agreement notes that wires are processed only on business days and are subject to established cut‑off times.³ How much does a Truist wire cost?

Truist’s personal deposit fee schedule lists incoming domestic 15 USD, incoming international 20 USD, assisted outgoing domestic 30 USD, and assisted outgoing international 65 USD, with one no‑fee incoming wire per month for Truist One Checking.⁴ Fees can vary by account tier and channel, so review your schedule.



International transfers: compare your options

Before your next cross‑border payment, take a moment to compare the total cost and delivery experience. Xe focuses on international money transfers with competitive pricing, broad coverage, fast and secure delivery, and clear tracking. See how Xe stacks up using our comparison tool, then start your transfer when it suits you.



Citations

¹ Truist — Online and Mobile Banking: Wire Services Quick Reference Guide — (n.d.)

² Truist — Wire Transfer transition information (SunTrust and BB&T client materials: “requests submitted before 6 pm ET will be processed the same day”) — (2021)

³ Truist — Online and Mobile Banking Service Agreement: wires processed only on business days and subject to cut‑off times — (2025)

⁴ Truist — Personal Deposit Accounts Fee Schedule: wire fees, one no‑fee incoming per month for Truist One Checking, FX margin up to 3 percent — (2025)

**The information from these sources were taken on Oct 21, 2025.











The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.

