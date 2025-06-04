Moving to the USA: A Guide for Expats

13 de junio de 2025 — 7 min read
From its iconic cities and diverse landscapes to its economic opportunities, the United States has long been a top destination for expats around the world. Whether you're relocating for work, education, or adventure, moving to the U.S. means adjusting to a new way of life—from complex visa processes and healthcare costs to understanding regional lifestyles and setting up your finances.
This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to settle in smoothly, with practical tips and insights for every step. Plus, we’ll show how Xe makes it easier to manage your money between countries.
Before booking your flight or shipping your belongings, understanding your visa options is essential. Each visa type has different timelines, rights, and eligibility criteria—so choosing the right one will impact what kind of work you can do, how long you can stay, and even whether your family can accompany you.
Visa type
Purpose
Valid for
Notes
H-1B
Skilled workers
3 years (renewable)
Employer sponsorship required
F-1
Students
Duration of study for up to 5 years
Allows limited on-campus work
L-1
Intra-company transfers
Up to 7 years
For employees of multinational firms
Green Card
Permanent residency
Indefinite
Through family, employment, or lottery
Application times can vary significantly, so it’s wise to plan months in advance. Some categories also have annual caps—particularly H-1B—so early preparation is critical.
Tip: Use the U.S. Visa Wizard¹ to find which visa fits your situation.
The U.S. is vast—spanning six time zones, every climate imaginable, and more than 330 million people. Where you choose to live can significantly impact your cost of living and lifestyle.
You’ll want to consider not just salaries and rent prices, but also community culture, access to healthcare, public transportation, and even climate. For instance, winters in Massachusetts differ dramatically from those in California.
State
Population
Household median income
Highlights
Why expats love it
California
39.1M
$91,551
Tech, beaches, diversity
Huge international communities
Texas
30.5M
$75,647
Energy, low taxes
Affordable, booming cities
New York
19.5M
$81,386
Media, culture, finance
NYC is a global expat hub
Florida
22.2M
$67,917
Latin culture, beaches
Great weather, no state tax
Washington
7.8M
$92,454
Tech, nature
Home to major tech employers
Massachusetts
7.1M
$94,488
Education, biotech
Academic and healthcare excellence
No two U.S. states are alike when it comes to job markets, taxes, or cost of living. Some, like Texas and Florida, have no state income tax—making them attractive to professionals looking to maximize take-home pay. Others offer high average incomes but come with steep living costs.
City
Avg. rent (1-bed)
Industries
Vibe
New York City
$3,000+
Finance, tech, culture
Nonstop energy, high cost
Los Angeles
$2,500
Entertainment, trade
Creative, diverse
Austin
$1,800
Startups, tech
Affordable, artsy
Miami
$2,100
Trade, finance, tourism
Bilingual, vibrant
Seattle
$2,200
Tech, aerospace
Well-paid, outdoorsy
Chicago
$2,000
Finance, education
Historic, friendly
Urban centers offer cultural richness, networking opportunities, and public transport—but at a cost. Suburban and mid-size cities are becoming increasingly popular for expats who want affordability without sacrificing lifestyle.
Fun fact: Over 44 million immigrants currently live in the U.S.³, representing more than 13% of the total population.
Most financial transactions—rent, salary, utility payments—require a U.S. bank account.
Passport and visa
U.S. address (even temporary)
Social Security Number (SSN) or ITIN
Proof of employment or university enrollment
Opening a bank account can be challenging if you don’t yet have an SSN or permanent address, but many banks will accept a lease agreement or university letter. Credit unions and online banks often have more flexibility.
Until your U.S. account is fully set up, Xe can be used to receive or send money internationally, offering peace of mind during your transition.
Healthcare in the U.S. is privatized and expensive. Most expats get coverage through their employer or university.
Insurance type
Best for
Pros
Cons
Employer-provided
Full-time workers
Cost-sharing, group plans
Not available to all
Student plans
F-1 visa holders
Easy to enroll, campus clinics
Limited coverage
Private insurance
Freelancers, visitors
Flexibility
Expensive premiums
Unlike many countries, the U.S. doesn’t offer universal healthcare. Even a short hospital visit can cost thousands of dollars, so health insurance isn’t just smart—it’s essential.
Expats should carefully read policy terms. Some plans only cover emergencies or may exclude pre-existing conditions. If you're coming with a family, be sure to compare family premiums and deductibles.
If you’re living and earning in the U.S., you’re likely required to pay taxes—even on some foreign income.
U.S. tax year: January 1 – December 31
You may also owe taxes in your home country (depending on treaties)
A Social Security Number or ITIN is required to file taxes
Tax laws in the U.S. can be complex and may differ at the federal, state, and even city level. Depending on your visa type, you might qualify as a "resident alien" for tax purposes, which affects your filing requirements.
Many expats are surprised to learn that the U.S. taxes global income. Filing may seem overwhelming, but many accountants now specialize in expat tax services.
Whether you're supporting family back home or moving funds between global accounts, international money transfers will likely be part of your life.
Provider
Speed
Fees
Exchange Rates
Best For
Traditional Banks
3–5 days
High
Often marked up
Infrequent transfers
Xe
Same day–3 days
No surprise fees
Competitive
Fast, secure, and global
While traditional banks may seem like the obvious choice, they often come with delays, high fees, or less favorable exchange rates. Xe offers a faster, more transparent experience, particularly useful if you’re managing rent abroad, sending money to family, or paying for overseas education.
Yes, in most cases. Some banks or fintech services allow remote account setup, but most require a physical presence.
F-1 visa holders can work on campus up to 20 hours/week during the school year and full-time during breaks. Off-campus work requires authorization (OPT or CPT).
Most expats start by renting. Buying property in the U.S. requires a credit history and a sizable down payment.
Start with a secured credit card, pay bills on time, and use only a portion of your available credit. A good credit score opens doors to better housing and loans.
Adjusting to life in the U.S. is a big transition—and managing your money across borders shouldn’t make it harder.
With Xe, you can:
Send money to over 190 countries in 130+ currencies with competitive exchange rates
Track your transfer in real-time through the Xe app or website
Set up rate alerts, use our currency converter, and monitor the markets with live exchange data
The content within this blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute financial, legal, immigration, or tax advice. All figures, including income data, population estimates, rent averages, and visa durations, are based on publicly available sources at the time of writing and are subject to change. Actual conditions may vary depending on location, timing, and personal circumstances. We recommend consulting official government resources or a licensed professional for the most up-to-date and personalized guidance.
