Agricultural traders operate on 2–5% margins; a 3% currency swing can eliminate 50–100% of profit on a single shipment or harvest.

Grain exporters face dual exposure—buying in local currency (CAD, BRL, ARS) and selling in USD or other currencies months later.

Forward contracts, cross-currency pairs, and harvest-timed hedging let you lock margins when you commit to purchases, protecting profitability despite volatile FX and commodity markets.



Why currency risk hits agricultural margins hard

Currency fluctuations are the hidden margin killer in agricultural trading. You buy grain at harvest in Canadian or Brazilian currency, store it for 3–6 months, then sell in USD or export to international buyers. Between purchase and sale, exchange rates can swing 5–15%, turning a profitable trade into a break-even or loss.¹ On $10M in annual grain trading, unmanaged FX costs $200K–$500K annually. Below is a practical framework for protecting margins across the harvest cycle.





1. Understand commodity-currency correlation

Agricultural traders face a unique complexity: both commodity prices and exchange rates are volatile, and they often move together, magnifying risk.

Commodity-currency linkage:

Major agricultural exporting nations have currencies tied to commodity cycles. When global grain demand rises, both commodity prices and exporter currencies (CAD, BRL, AUD) tend to strengthen. When demand weakens, both fall.²

Example: Canadian wheat export

Strong wheat prices → Strong CAD (Canada benefits from exports)

If you buy wheat when CAD is strong and sell USD when CAD weakens, you face a double squeeze: paying more CAD per bushel AND receiving fewer CAD when you convert USD sales revenue back

Brazilian soy scenario:

High soy demand → Strong BRL - Buy soybeans in BRL during harvest (Feb–Apr when BRL may be strong)

Sell to China in USD 6 months later (Aug–Oct when BRL may have weakened)

Currency moves against you on both sides if correlation breaks down

Key insight: Traditional commodity hedging (futures, options) protects against price risk but not currency risk. You need both strategies working together.

Why this matters: Agricultural traders with unhedged FX often think they made a profitable commodity trade, only to discover currency movements eliminated their margins. Separating commodity P&L from FX P&L reveals true profitability.





2. Map seasonal exposure and harvest cycles

Agricultural trading is intensely seasonal. Your FX strategy must align with planting, harvest, storage, and sales cycles—not calendar quarters.

North American harvest (Sep–Nov):

Buy grains in CAD, store, sell into spring/summer

Peak FX exposure: September through March

Strategy: Lock CAD/USD rates at harvest when you commit to purchases

South American harvest (Feb–May):

Brazilian and Argentine soybeans, corn

Buy in BRL or ARS during harvest glut (low prices, high currency risk)

Sell globally in USD over next 6–12 months

Strategy: Lock BRL/USD and ARS/USD rates at purchase

Planting season (Apr–Jun in North America):

Seed, fertilizer, chemical purchases—often imported (EUR, USD)

FX exposure 6–12 months before harvest revenue

Strategy: Forward contracts for input costs

Export cycles:

U.S. exports peak Nov–Feb (harvest) and May–Jul (pre-South American harvest)

Payment terms typically 30–90 days after shipment

Strategy: Lock FX when booking export sales, not when receiving payment

Storage arbitrage:

You buy at harvest, store for 4–8 months, sell when prices rise. Storage is a commodity bet, but it creates extended FX exposure.

Example: Buy 10,000 MT Canadian wheat in October at C$300/MT (total C$3M = $2.2M at 1.36 rate). Sell in March at $250/MT (total $2.5M). If CAD strengthens to 1.30 by March, your $2.5M converts to only C$3.25M—your margin drops from C$250K to C$250K, but FX gave back $100K of profit.









3. Hedge input costs and sales revenue separately

Agricultural businesses have exposure on both sides of the balance sheet: what you buy (inputs) and what you sell (outputs). Each requires separate FX management.

Input cost hedging (feed mills, processors):

Feed mills import ingredients in multiple currencies:

Soybean meal from Brazil (BRL) or Argentina (ARS)

Corn from U.S. (USD) or Canada (CAD)

Vitamins and minerals from Europe (EUR) or China (CNY)

Strategy: Lock forward contracts when placing orders with suppliers, matching contract maturity to expected delivery/payment dates.

Example: Feed mill orders $500K of soybean meal from Brazil (R$2.5M at 5.00 rate) for March delivery. Lock the 5.00 BRL/USD rate in December to ensure March payment costs exactly $500K, regardless of BRL volatility.

Sales revenue hedging (exporters):

Grain exporters sell in USD but operate in local currency (CAD, AUD). Strong local currency reduces competitiveness; weak local currency hurts when you convert USD revenue back home.

Strategy: Use cross-currency forwards to lock the rate at which you will convert USD sales revenue to local currency.

Example: Canadian exporter books $5M wheat sale to China, payable in 90 days. Lock CAD/USD at 1.35 so the $5M will yield C$6.75M regardless of where CAD/USD trades in 90 days.

Dual exposure (trader/merchant):

Agricultural merchants buy from farmers in one currency, sell to international buyers in another. You need both legs hedged.

Example: U.S.-based trader buys Argentine corn (ARS) and sells to Mexico (MXN):

Buy side: Lock ARS/USD when contracting with Argentine farmers

Sell side: Lock MXN/USD when contracting with Mexican buyers

Net result: Fixed USD margin regardless of both currencies moving.





4. Choose the right FX instruments for thin margins

Agricultural trading operates on thin margins (2–5%), so FX instruments must be cost-effective and precise. Small basis risk or instrument costs can consume profits.

Forward contracts (primary tool):

Lock a rate today for a future date (30, 60, 90, 180 days). No upfront cost; rate is fixed. Best for committed transactions where you know amount and timing.

Pros: Simple, no premium, precise execution

Cons: You cannot benefit if currency moves in your favor; must fulfill contract

Spot transactions:

Immediate currency exchange at current market rate. Use for unplanned transactions or when forward contracts mature.

Pros: Fast, transparent pricing

Cons: No protection; you get whatever the market rate is at execution

Options (rarely used in agriculture):

Give you the right (not obligation) to exchange at a specific rate. Costs a premium upfront (1–3% of notional). Some large traders use options for tail risk protection.

Pros: Participate in favorable moves, protected from adverse moves

Cons: Premium cost (1–3%) often too expensive for thin agricultural margins

Rolling forwards:

If your shipment delays or sale timing shifts, roll the existing forward to a new date. Small adjustment fee preserves your original rate strategy.

Natural hedges:

Match currency-denominated revenues and costs. Example: Canadian exporter earning USD from sales might leave some USD exposure unhedged if they also buy USD-denominated inputs (fertilizer, equipment), creating a natural offset.

Best practice for thin margins:

Use forward contracts for 70–80% of committed volume. Leave 20–30% flexible to capture favorable moves or handle timing uncertainty. This balances margin protection with flexibility.











5. Manage cross-border logistics and payment timing

Agricultural commodities involve complex logistics: harvest → storage → transportation → export → customs → payment. Each step affects FX timing.

Incoterms and payment timing:³

FOB (Free on Board): Buyer pays once goods are loaded on vessel; shorter FX exposure

CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight): Seller pays shipping; longer FX exposure until delivery

DAP (Delivered at Place): Seller pays until delivery; longest FX exposure

Choose Incoterms strategically based on who bears FX risk during transit.

Letter of Credit (LC) timing:

Many international grain sales use LCs. Payment triggers when shipping documents are presented (typically 7–14 days after vessel loading). Hedge FX when you ship, not when LC pays out.

Ocean freight delays:

Shipping delays (port congestion, weather) extend the time between when you commit to an FX rate and when you receive payment. Build 10–15 day buffers into forward contract maturity dates.

Documentary collections:

Some buyers use D/P (documents against payment) or D/A (documents against acceptance). Payment timing is less certain than LCs. Consider shorter forward contracts with rollover provisions.

Payment method by region:

Asia (China, Japan): LCs are standard; 30–60 day payment cycles

Europe: Mix of open account (Net 30/60) and LCs

Latin America: Often cash against documents or short-term LCs due to credit risk

Middle East/Africa: LCs required; government buyers may have longer cycles

Strategy: Hedge at shipment/commitment, not at payment receipt. Use scheduled payments in Xe to automate FX execution when documents are presented or LCs mature.





6. Build a dynamic hedging framework

Agricultural markets are volatile and unpredictable. A static hedge ratio (e.g., always hedge 80%) may not fit every season. Build a framework that adapts to market conditions.

Establish a policy: Define guidelines so FX decisions are systematic, not emotional.

Sample policy:

Committed purchases: Hedge 100% at contract signing

Forward sales: Hedge 100% at booking

Forecast volume: Hedge 50% at seasonal favorable rates

Opportunistic trades: No hedge (accept spot risk)

Re-evaluation: Review hedge positions monthly; adjust for volume changes

Seasonal FX positioning:

Pre-harvest (Jul–Sep):

Currency risk is speculative (no physical grain purchased yet). Consider small hedge positions if you have strong harvest forecasts and favorable rates.

Harvest (Sep–Nov):

Peak hedging activity. Lock rates on actual purchases as they occur. High transaction volume.

Storage period (Dec–Mar):

Maintain hedges on stored inventory. Roll contracts if sales timing extends.

Sales season (Jan–Aug):

As you book sales, hedge the revenue side. Unwind input hedges as inventory sells.

Monitor and adjust:

Track hedge effectiveness weekly: compare locked rates to spot rates

Calculate basis (difference between hedged rate and actual execution)

Document hedge performance for year-end analysis

Risk limits:

Set maximum unhedged exposure (e.g., no more than $2M of foreign currency exposure unhedged at any time). This prevents traders from speculating beyond risk tolerance.





Margin protection calculator

Use this framework to evaluate your annual FX risk and prioritize hedging.

Scenario Purchase Price Sale Price Gross Margin FX Impact (3% adverse) FX Impact (5% adverse) Net Margin (3% adverse) Net Margin (5% adverse) Canadian Wheat Export C$300/MT × 10,000 MT = C$3M ($2.2M at 1.36) $250/MT = $2.5M $300K -$66K -$110K $234K (22% loss) $190K (37% loss) Brazilian Soy Import R$2,500/MT × 5,000 MT = R$12.5M ($2.5M at 5.0) $550/MT = $2.75M $250K -$75K -$125K $175K (30% loss) $125K (50% loss) Your Trade:

Key finding: On typical 3–5% agricultural margins, a 3–5% adverse currency move can eliminate 20–50% of profit. Hedging is margin insurance.





FAQ

When do I hedge: at harvest or when I book a sale?

Hedge both sides separately. Hedge input costs (purchases) when you contract with farmers. Hedge revenue (sales) when you book export sales or domestic contracts. Each transaction creates independent FX exposure.

Should I hedge forecast volumes or only committed trades?

Conservative: Hedge only committed purchases and sales (100% certainty). Aggressive: Hedge 50–70% of high-confidence forecast volume during favorable rate periods. Never hedge purely speculative positions.

What if harvest is delayed or yields are lower than expected?

If you hedged forecast volume and actual volume is lower, you will have excess hedges. Most FX providers allow you to reduce or close hedge positions, though fees may apply. This is why hedging only 70–80% of forecast is safer.

How do I handle basis risk (commodity futures vs. physical)?

Commodity futures are typically USD-denominated. If you hedge physical purchases in CAD using futures in USD, you have cross-currency basis risk. Best practice: hedge commodity risk with futures AND hedge FX separately with forward contracts.

Do I need to hedge storage costs?

Storage costs (facility lease, utilities, labor) are usually domestic currency. No FX hedge needed unless you use imported equipment or materials.

Can I use options instead of forwards?

Options are expensive (1–3% premium upfront). On thin agricultural margins, this premium often exceeds potential benefit. Forwards are more cost-effective for most traders.





How Xe helps

Once you have committed to grain purchases or export sales, reliable FX tools protect your margins and simplify seasonal payment workflows.

Lock margins at harvest time.

Forward contracts let you lock CAD/USD, BRL/USD, or other rates for 30–180 days, matching your storage and sales cycles.

Pay international suppliers in local currency.

Use global payments to pay Brazilian soy suppliers in BRL, Argentine grain merchants in ARS, or European input suppliers in EUR—without bank delays or hidden markups.

Manage multiple currency exposures.

Hold CAD, BRL, ARS, and other currencies in a multi-currency wallet and pay suppliers directly without repeated conversions.

Automate seasonal payment cycles.

Use scheduled payments to execute harvest purchases, storage payments, and export settlements at locked rates on specified dates.

Send batch payments to multiple farmers or buyers.

Batch payments let you pay 50+ farmers or 20+ export customers in a single transaction, reducing admin overhead during peak harvest season.









