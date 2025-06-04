Manage your property abroad with Xe
Pay your overseas mortgage or collect rent with fast, secure transfers that simplify your financial management.
Manage your mortgage & rent transfers with ease
Whether paying an international mortgage or managing rent transfers, we make global money transfers easy and stress-free. Benefit from reliable cross-border transfers and expert support for a seamless experience.
24/5 expert global transfer support
Exchanging and transferring money should be simple. Contact Xe’s transfer experts if you have questions about large money transfers or how to get your international mortgage or rent transfers started.
Experience the Xe advantage
Bank-beating rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.
Low to no fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Lightning fast transfers
We make sending money abroad quick and easy. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, ensuring your money reaches its destination when you need it to.
30+ years of excellence
Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.
Real-time tracking
With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.
Recurring payments
Looking to set up recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.
Compare us to your bank
Xe consistently offers bank-beating exchange rates so you can keep more money in your pocket. With upfront pricing and no surprise fees, we outshine traditional banks.
How to manage mortgage & rent transfers with Xe
Create account
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Instant quote
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Send money
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.
Track your transfer
Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.
Never miss a due date with scheduled transfers
There’s nothing worse than missing a due date on a payment. With Xe, you can automate your large money transfers, reducing the risk of missing a payment and incurring late fees and complications.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
Discover what else Xe can do for you
Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.
Large money transfer FAQ
Sending large amounts of money with Xe is very easy. Just follow the below 6 steps.
Step 1: Sign up for free
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address.
Step 2: Get a quote
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.
Step 3: Add your recipient
Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).
Step 4: Verify your identity
For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.
Step 5: Confirm your quote
Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!
Step 6: Track your transfer
See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.
At Xe, we offer multiple ways to send money.
Direct Debit ACH (recommended for large transfers):
Direct Debit, or Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments take funds directly from your bank account.
Wire Transfer (recommended for large transfers):
Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.
Debit or Credit Card:
Card payments typically take less than 24 hours. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.
Initiating a money transfer reveals typical durations. Delivery time estimates may change based on currency, destination, and payment method. Track transfers using the Activity screen on the Xe app or website and chat live with our virtual assistant, Lexi, for assistance.
Fastest payment options:
Transfers begin once we've received your payment.
Card payments are the quickest, processed almost instantly. Choose card payment for urgent transfers.
Bank transfers, direct debits, and ACH are a bit slower, taking up to 2 business days to reach us.
Delivery timeframes:
After receiving your payment, we send your money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for transfers to reach recipients, depending on currency and destination. For concerns, chat with Lexi to track transfers.
In order to make a money transfer with Xe, you will need your bank information, your recipient's bank information, the amount you're transferring, and the currency you'd like to exchange to.
Once you've confirmed the information and your payment has been received, the transfer initiates.
For your security, we do have limits on how much you can send in a single online transfer.
Online transfer limit per region:
UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent
United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent
Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent
Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent
The payment method you choose may also determine how much you can send with us. Read our FAQs for more information and view a list of payment methods available to you.
Customers in Canada and the USA paying by bank or wire transfer:
Customers in Canada need to send $3000 CAD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
Customers in the USA need to send $3000 USD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
At Xe, we employ state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and personal information. This includes:
Encryption:
All data transmitted through our platform is encrypted using SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology.
Regulatory Compliance:
We are regulated by financial authorities in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring adherence to strict security standards.
Two-Factor Authentication:
We offer two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to your account.
Fraud Prevention:
Advanced monitoring systems are in place to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.
Secure Payment Methods:
We only use secure and reliable payment methods to ensure the safety of your funds during the transfer process.
If you send more than $50,000 USD a year (or local currency equivalent) you are eligible for this service.
Here are just a few things the team can help you with:
• Support with setting up large transfers
• Setting up a forward order to lock in the current send rate for up to 24 months
• Creating market orders to enable you to send money when a target rate is achieved
• Creating a regular payment for making regular, automated transfers with fixed rates, just like your usual direct debits
If you would like to speak with a member of our team, you can call us using the below details:
United Kingdom (GB): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
Europe (EU): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
New Zealand (NZ): +6499054625 (9am-7pm NZT)
Australia (AU): +61280745279 (9am-7pm NZT)
United States (US): +17372557830 (7am-5pm PT)
Canada (CA): +16474753660 (7am-5pm PT)