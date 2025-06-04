Send money to family

Family is everything, and we get it. Send money to your loved ones abroad with transfers that are fast, secure, and dependable—because their happiness and your peace of mind matter most.

Save more, transfer more

Compare rates and discover the savings

We make sending money to family overseas simple, secure and quick. And with our bank-beating rates and low fees, you can enjoy peace of mind that your loved ones are receiving the most from every transfer.

We’re here to help

24/5 expert global transfer support

We believe transferring money to support your family should be simple and secure. If you have questions about your transfer or need help getting started, our transfer experts are here for you anytime.

Call us: +1 (800) 772-7779

Experience the Xe advantage

Bank-beating rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.

Low to no fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Lightning fast transfers

We make sending money abroad quick and easy. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, ensuring your money reaches its destination when you need it to.

30+ years of excellence

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Real-time tracking

With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.

Recurring payments

Looking to set up recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Send with confidence

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Money there when you need

Automate transfers for on-time payments

Automating your large money transfers allows you and your loved ones to better manage budgets, adding consistency to your and your recipient’s lives. With Xe, you can manage these recurring payments easily.

Your bank doesn’t want you to know about us

Redefining international money transfers

For over 30 years, Xe has been outsmarting banks by making international transfers faster, easier, and more affordable. While banks try to catch up, we’ve mastered the art of global payments. No wonder 280 million people trust us to for all of their global money needs.

How to send money to your loved ones abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

