Zimbabwean Dollar to Albanian Lek Exchange Rate Chart

ZWG to ALL Chart

Zimbabwean Dollar to Albanian Lek

1 ZWG = 0 ALL

Sep 6, 2025, 07:35 UTC - Sep 6, 2025, 07:35 UTC
ZWG/ALL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

zwg

ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17158
GBP / EUR1.15279
USD / JPY147.407
GBP / USD1.35058
USD / CHF0.799249
USD / CAD1.38349
EUR / JPY172.699
AUD / USD0.655829

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

