European Currency Unit to Paraguayan Guarani Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
XEU to PYG Chart

European Currency Unit to Paraguayan Guarani

1 XEU = 0 PYG

Sep 5, 2025, 17:30 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 17:30 UTC
XEU/PYG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

XEU - European Currency Unit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular European Currency Unit exchange rate is the XEU to USD rate. The currency code for European Currency Units is XEU.

pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

More Paraguayan Guarani info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17322
GBP / EUR1.15235
USD / JPY147.210
GBP / USD1.35196
USD / CHF0.797364
USD / CAD1.38473
EUR / JPY172.709
AUD / USD0.655870

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

