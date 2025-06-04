Venezuelan Bolívar to Cuban Convertible Peso Exchange Rate Chart

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings
Currency Information
VES - Venezuelan Bolívar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.More Cuban Convertible Peso info
Xe Currency Data API
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
The world's most popular currency tools
Xe International Money Transfer
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Xe Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Xe Rate Alerts
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.