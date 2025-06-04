Salvadoran Colon to Chainlink Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
SVC to LINK Chart

Salvadoran Colon to Chainlink

1 SVC = 0 LINK

Sep 4, 2025, 19:24 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 19:24 UTC
SVC/LINK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

link

LINK - Chainlink

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16485
GBP / EUR1.15307
USD / JPY148.511
GBP / USD1.34315
USD / CHF0.805877
USD / CAD1.38255
EUR / JPY172.993
AUD / USD0.651617

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

