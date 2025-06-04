Sao Tomean Dobra to Tuvaluan Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

STN to TVD Chart

Sao Tomean Dobra to Tuvaluan Dollar

1 STN = 0 TVD

Sep 4, 2025, 14:03 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 14:03 UTC
STN/TVD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16447
GBP / EUR1.15366
USD / JPY148.580
GBP / USD1.34341
USD / CHF0.805795
USD / CAD1.38196
EUR / JPY173.017
AUD / USD0.651732

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

