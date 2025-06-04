Romanian Leu to Croatian Kuna Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ROL to HRK Chart

Romanian Leu to Croatian Kuna

1 ROL = 0 HRK

Sep 3, 2025, 22:11 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 22:11 UTC
ROL/HRK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

More Croatian Kuna info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16610
GBP / EUR1.15264
USD / JPY148.141
GBP / USD1.34409
USD / CHF0.804189
USD / CAD1.37955
EUR / JPY172.747
AUD / USD0.654191

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

