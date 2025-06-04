Nepalese Rupee to Polish Zloty Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
NPR to PLN Chart

Nepalese Rupee to Polish Zloty

1 NPR = 0 PLN

Sep 3, 2025, 08:14 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 08:14 UTC
NPR/PLN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

pln

PLN - Polish Zloty

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16478
GBP / EUR1.14877
USD / JPY148.669
GBP / USD1.33807
USD / CHF0.804747
USD / CAD1.37918
EUR / JPY173.167
AUD / USD0.652513

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

