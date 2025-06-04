Maldivian Rufiyaa to Turkmenistani Manat Exchange Rate Chart

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings
Currency Information
MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.More Maldivian Rufiyaa info
TMT - Turkmenistani Manat
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
Xe Currency Data API
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
The world's most popular currency tools
Xe International Money Transfer
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Xe Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Xe Rate Alerts
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.