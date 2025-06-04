Mauritian Rupee to Gold Ounce Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MUR to XAU Chart

Mauritian Rupee to Gold Ounce

1 MUR = 0 XAU

Sep 3, 2025, 06:00 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 06:00 UTC
MUR/XAU close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16300
GBP / EUR1.14894
USD / JPY148.609
GBP / USD1.33623
USD / CHF0.805325
USD / CAD1.37980
EUR / JPY172.832
AUD / USD0.651274

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

