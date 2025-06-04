Moldovan Leu to Macedonian Denar Exchange Rate Chart

MDL to MKD Chart

Moldovan Leu to Macedonian Denar

1 MDL = 0 MKD

Sep 2, 2025, 22:52 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 22:52 UTC
MDL/MKD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16397
GBP / EUR1.15043
USD / JPY148.491
GBP / USD1.33907
USD / CHF0.804880
USD / CAD1.37835
EUR / JPY172.840
AUD / USD0.651926

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

