Irish Pound to Cardano Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyBuy crypto on Kraken

IEP to ADA Chart

Irish Pound to Cardano

1 IEP = 0 ADA

Sep 1, 2025, 17:29 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 17:29 UTC
IEP/ADA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17028
GBP / EUR1.15707
USD / JPY147.236
GBP / USD1.35410
USD / CHF0.801246
USD / CAD1.37561
EUR / JPY172.308
AUD / USD0.655246

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide