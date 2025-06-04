Ethereum to Basotho Loti Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyBuy crypto on Kraken

ETH to LSL Chart

Ethereum to Basotho Loti

1 ETH = 0 LSL

Aug 31, 2025, 22:28 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 22:28 UTC
ETH/LSL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

More Ethereum info
lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

More Basotho Loti info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16895
GBP / EUR1.15538
USD / JPY147.062
GBP / USD1.35058
USD / CHF0.800578
USD / CAD1.37405
EUR / JPY171.908
AUD / USD0.654177

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide