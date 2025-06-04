Ethiopian Birr to Sao Tomean Dobra Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ETB to STD Chart

Ethiopian Birr to Sao Tomean Dobra

1 ETB = 0 STD

Aug 31, 2025, 22:11 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 22:11 UTC
ETB/STD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16877
GBP / EUR1.15553
USD / JPY147.084
GBP / USD1.35055
USD / CHF0.800856
USD / CAD1.37399
EUR / JPY171.908
AUD / USD0.654165

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

