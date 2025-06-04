German Deutsche Mark to Ghanaian Cedi Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
DEM to GHS Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Ghanaian Cedi

1 DEM = 0 GHS

Aug 31, 2025, 17:59 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 17:59 UTC
DEM/GHS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16403
GBP / EUR1.15735
USD / JPY147.221
GBP / USD1.34719
USD / CHF0.810416
USD / CAD1.37534
EUR / JPY171.370
AUD / USD0.654045

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

