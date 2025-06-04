TOP - Tongan Pa'anga

top
The Tongan Pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tongan Pa'anga rates and a currency converter.

Tongan Pa'anga Stats

NameTongan Pa'anga
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Tongan Pa'anga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16359
GBP / EUR1.16001
USD / JPY147.477
GBP / USD1.34978
USD / CHF0.802442
USD / CAD1.37883
EUR / JPY171.602
AUD / USD0.650645

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%