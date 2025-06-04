Compare Central Bank of Ethiopia vs Xe
Deciding between Central Bank of Ethiopia and Xe for your international money transfer? Compare exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.826000
|$0
€826.00Send now
We don’t have Central Bank of Ethiopia rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from Central Bank of Ethiopia to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
Send money to 190+ countries with Xe
Xe makes international money transfers easy, offering support for over 190 countries and 130+ currencies. While the comparison table displays exchange rates for major currencies based on the bank data we currently have, Xe provides a much wider range of transfer options beyond what’s shown. If you don’t see the currency you need, visit our Send Money page to explore all available currencies and destinations.
Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits
We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support
Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!
How to send money online with Xe
Sign up for free
Sign in to your Xe account or sign up for free. It takes just a few minutes, all you need is an email address.
Get a quote
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much money you want to send and the destination.
Add your recipient
Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).
Verify your identity
For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it’s really you and keep your money safe.
Confirm your quote
Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or debit card and you're done!
Track your transfer
See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
Ready to get started?
You've compared Central Bank of Ethiopia's exchange rates with Xe and it's time to unlock the best value for your international money transfers. Your first transfer is just a few clicks away—start now and take your money further!
Frequently asked questions
Comparing providers like Central Bank of Ethiopia and Xe helps you understand how much your recipient will actually receive after fees and exchange rate differences. Even small rate changes or hidden fees can cost you more. Our comparison tool shows you the real value side by side.
Central Bank of Ethiopia may offer less favorable exchange rates than dedicated money transfer providers. Many providers include a higher markups in their rates, which means you get less for the money you send.
Yes. Xe is regulated in multiple countries and uses industry-standard encryption to protect your data and funds. Just like Central Bank of Ethiopia, Xe follows strict compliance and security protocols, but with a platform purpose-built for international transfers.
Many providers limit how much you can transfer online—especially for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online transfer limits, helping you move more money without needing to split transactions or visit a branch.
Xe offers 24/5 support via live chat, phone, and email, with experts in international transfers. You don’t need to navigate general banking call centers. Our dedicated support team understands FX and cross-border payments specifically.