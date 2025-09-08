Complete All Fields

Beginning January 1, 2020 verified California residents will have the right:

To receive disclosure about our data collection practices and the specific information we have collected about you during the past 12 months.

To receive a list of the categories of personal information sold and the category of third party recipients and a list of the categories of personal information that we disclosed for a business purpose during the past 12 months.

To request that we not sell personal information about you, and

To request that we delete (and direct our service providers to delete) your personal information subject to certain exceptions.

To respond to your request we will need to collect information from you to verify your identity and to enable us to link the information we hold to your verified identity. The verification process helps ensure that we are honouring your requests for information about you, and not about someone else. You must be 18 years of age or older to make a request; if you are under 18, your parent or legal guardian must make the request on your behalf.

What type of request would you like to make?