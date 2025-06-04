How to Make a Wire Transfer with Halifax



Key takeaways

Halifax offers multiple methods for wire transfers: online banking, mobile app, and in-branch services.

Fees at Halifax can add up due to outgoing charges, foreign exchange margins, and potential intermediary bank fees.

Xe provides a faster, more transparent, and cost-effective alternative for sending money abroad.

Planning to send money abroad through Halifax Bank? While Halifax is a trusted name in UK banking, understanding their wire transfer process—including all potential fees, timelines, and requirements—is essential before you initiate an international payment.

In this guide, we'll walk you through Halifax's international transfer methods, explain their fee structure clearly, and show you how Xe can offer a more affordable and transparent alternative for your global money transfers.



How to wire money with Halifax¹

Halifax provides several ways to send money internationally, each designed to fit different banking preferences:

Halifax mobile app

Open the Halifax banking app and log in Select the More menu from your account Choose Send money outside the UK For existing recipients, choose Select an international recipient and pick from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency) Select Continue to review the payment details Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)

Online banking

Log in to your Halifax online banking account Select More actions from your account Choose Payments and transfers Select Send money outside the UK For existing recipients, choose Select an international recipient and pick from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency) Select Continue to review the payment details Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)

In-branch service

Visit your local Halifax branch Bring valid identification, account details, and recipient banking information Complete the wire transfer form with assistance from bank staff Verify details and authorize the transaction







Required recipient and payment details

For international transfers through Halifax, you'll need different information depending on where you're sending money:

Sending money to the EEA and UK:

Recipient's full name and address

Recipient's IBAN (International Bank Account Number)

Recipient's SWIFT/BIC code

Sending money to the rest of the world:

Recipient's full name and address

Recipient's IBAN

Recipient's SWIFT/BIC code

Name and address of the recipient's bank

Clearing code

Reason for your payment

Providing complete and accurate details is crucial—missing or incorrect information can lead to delays or even rejected transfers.



Halifax wire transfer details²

Here's a comprehensive overview of Halifax's international wire transfer services:

Sending method Supported countries/currencies Transfer limits Cut-off time Network used Online banking Most international currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.) up to £25,000 3:00 PM GMT SWIFT, SEPA Mobile app Major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) up to £25,000 3:00 PM GMT SWIFT, SEPA In-branch Extensive currencies globally up to £250,000 with valid identification Branch hours (generally by 3:00 PM GMT) SWIFT, SEPA Telephone banking Major currencies up to £25,000 Service hours SWIFT, SEPA



Halifax wire transfer fees³

When sending money internationally with Halifax, you'll encounter several types of fees:

Type of payment Fee Payments in euros from your account No fee All other payments from your account £9.50



Other fees

When using online banking or the Halifax app, payments are sent using the shared charging option. This means you'll only pay the £9.50 fee, while the recipient pays any additional fees charged by intermediary banks or their own bank.

For payments made in branch or over the phone to destinations outside the UK or EEA, you can arrange for the recipient to receive the full amount by paying both the standard £9.50 fee and the appropriate Correspondent Bank fee:

Correspondent bank fees:

Zone 1 (USA, Canada and Europe (non-EEA)): £12

Zone 2 (Rest of the world): £20

Exchange rate margins

Halifax applies a margin to the exchange rate when converting currencies. This hidden cost can significantly impact how much money your recipient ultimately receives. According to Halifax's own margin calculator, the payment margin is approximately 3.55%³ on a £1,000 transfer.

For example, if you send £1,000 abroad, about £35.50 of your money goes toward the exchange rate margin—this is in addition to the fixed transfer fee.







A lower-cost alternative to Halifax wires

While Halifax provides reliable transfer services, the combination of upfront fees and hidden exchange rate markups can significantly increase your costs. For those seeking more transparency, better rates, and faster service, Xe offers a smarter solution for your international payments.

Benefits of Xe:

Competitive exchange rates : Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks

Low, transparent fees : Say goodbye to surprise costs

Global reach : Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies

Real-time tracking : Keep tabs on your money's journey every step of the way

Expert support: Have questions? Xe's knowledgeable team is ready to assist



Compare Halifax with Xe

Before sending your next international payment through Halifax, take a moment to compare how much more your recipient could receive when you transfer with Xe.Check Halifax’s current exchange rates against Xe’s competitive rates . Our transparent approach means no surprises—just more of your money reaching its destination.



How long does it take to wire money with Halifax?

While you can initiate a payment request 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Halifax's online or mobile banking, they'll only process transfers during normal banking hours. Here's what you need to know about transfer timing:

When will the money leave your account?

Money will only be taken from your account once Halifax has processed your payment⁴:

If you make your request before 3pm GMT on a working day, the payment will be processed the same day

For payments in euros made in branch or over the phone, an earlier cut-off time of 2 pm GMT may apply

Requests made after 3 pm GMT will be processed on the next working day

Requests made on bank holidays and weekends will be processed on the next working day

For example, if you request a payment at 3:30 pm GMT on a Friday, Halifax won't process it until the following Monday.

When the money will reach the recipient

Once processed, delivery times vary based on the currency and destination⁵:

Currency and destination Delivery times Payments in euros to the UK, an EEA country, Monaco, Switzerland or San Marino No later than the next working day Payments in any other EEA currency / pounds / Swiss francs to another EEA country No later than four working days Any currency to North America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and the Far East Should take no longer than 4 working days Any currency to any other country Should take no longer than 5 working days

These timescales apply only if you've requested the payment on a working day before the applicable cut-off time.







Frequently asked questions

1. Can I cancel a Halifax wire transfer after it's sent?

If you want to cancel a payment, you'll need to call Halifax directly. They'll talk you through your options to see if it’s still possible to cancel your transfer.

2. What happens if I've used the wrong details for my Halifax wire transfer?

Call Halifax as soon as possible to discuss what they can do to help. Halifax won't charge you a fee for attempting to correct the error, but other banks involved in the transfer may apply their own fees.

3. Does Halifax charge additional fees for incoming international wires?

Halifax usually doesn't charge recipients for incoming international wire transfers. However, the sending bank or intermediary banks might deduct their own fees from the amount before it reaches your Halifax account.

4. How can I verify Halifax's current foreign exchange rates?

Exchange rates fluctuate constantly. To confirm Halifax's current rates, log into your online banking account, use their mobile app, or contact customer support directly for a quote. Remember that the displayed rate includes their margin (approximately 3.55% on a £1,000 transfer), which significantly impacts how much your recipient receives.



Make smarter international transfers with Xe

While Halifax offers secure and reliable wire transfer services, the combination of fixed fees, exchange rate markups, and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.

Xe provides a smarter alternative—faster international transfers, transparent pricing, and more competitive exchange rates that help your money go further.

Before sending your next international payment, see how much more you could save by choosing Xe.



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.

