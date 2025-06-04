heading picture

APAC Morning Update - 20/01/2020

profile picture
Xe Corporate APAC

January 20, 2021

The AUD opens at 0.7692 and the NZD opens at 0.7110.

 

All is quiet heading into inauguration day overnight, which by all means shouldn’t be a market mover, but you just never know these days.

 
New Zealand’s business confidence figures came in surprisingly upbeat, still at -6, but a big jump up from -40. This is actually the most confident since 2017, so unless they surveyed everyone while they were still at the beach, it is a positive sign. Businesses that are confident are more inclined to invest, spend, and indeed hire more staff, which has positive effects for the economy as a whole.

Tomorrow for Australia we also have unemployment data, which has been elevated
since Covid. Any change is therefore quite significant.

 
Global equity markets are off across the board: Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.9%, FTSE -0.1%,
DAX -0.2%, CAC -0.3%, Nikkei +1.4%, Shanghai -0.8%.

Gold prices are up 0.2%, currently trading at $1,841 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up 1.7% trading at $53 a barrel. 


AUDUSD 0.7692 0.2%
AUDEUR 0.6346 -0.2%
AUDGBP 0.5645 -0.2%
AUDJPY 79.92 0.4%
AUDNZD 1.0820 0.2%
GBPAUD 1.7712 0.2%

NZDUSD 0.7110 0.0%
NZDEUR 0.5865 -0.4%
NZDGBP 0.5217 -0.3%
NZDJPY 73.86 0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9242 -0.2%
NZDCAD 0.9054 -0.2%
GBPNZD 1.9163 0.3%

