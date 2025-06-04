BH

ICICI BANK LTD SWIFT code is

ICICBHBM IOG

Bank name

ICICI BANK LTD

City

MANAMA

Address

BUILDING NUMBER: 2611, 316 2833, BLOCK: 428, SEEF DISTRICT, MANAMA, MANAMA, 1494

Country

BAHRAIN

SWIFT code is verified and updated regularly

When should I use ICICBHBMIOG?

SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use ICICBHBMIOG when you want to send money to ICICI BANK LTD at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.

Frequently asked questions about ICICBHBMIOG

A SWIFT code is a unique identifier used to recognize banks and financial institutions around the world for international money transfers. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. These codes help ensure that payments are routed to the correct bank and country. A typical SWIFT code is either 8 or 11 characters long and includes information about the bank, country, location, and sometimes a specific branch.

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.