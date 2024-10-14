Login
Transfer money to buy property abroad

Don’t let the idea of transferring money abroad stand in the way of your future. Moving large sums overseas should be simple, not stressful. With our fast, reliable transfers, securing your dream home abroad is just the start.

Streamlined and secure large transfers for buying homes, relocating, or investing.

Compare us to your bank and see the Xe difference

Whether you're buying a vacation home, relocating for work, or investing in property, Xe’s expertise is the key to turning your dreams into reality. We streamline large international transfers to simplify the process for you.

We’re here to help

24/5 expert global transfer support

If you need support setting up a transfer for your international property purchase, our transfer experts are here to help—contact us today!

Experience the Xe advantage

Bank-beating rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.

Low to no fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Lightning fast transfers

We make sending money abroad quick and easy. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, ensuring your money reaches its destination when you need it to.

30+ years of excellence

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Real-time tracking

With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.

Recurring payments

Looking to set up recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Send with confidence

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With great rates and low fees, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Save on recurring expenses

Automate transfers for on-time payments

When purchasing international property, it's crucial to plan for expenses such as local taxes, maintenance, and additional fees. With Xe, you can manage these recurring payments easily and save more, ensuring you have extra funds available to cover your ongoing costs.

The better way to transfer bank-to-bank

Transfer more with higher send limits

We offer higher transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.

Fast. Fair. Transparent.

No surprises with upfront rates and fees

Xe is committed to full transparency. Our rates and fees are always clear and shown upfront, so you'll know the true cost of your transfer, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

How to transfer money for your dream property purchase

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Set up transfer

Provide the necessary details to set up your transfer. For transactions exceeding our online limits, our dedicated support team is here to guide you every step of the way.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Large money transfer FAQ

How to transfer large amounts of money with Xe?
What is the best way to transfer large amounts of money internationally?
How long does a large money transfer take?
What information do I need to transfer large sums of money?
What is the sending limit at Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
What kind of support does Xe offer for large money transfers?