Buy luxury abroad without transfer limits

High-end purchases deserve a service that’s as refined as your taste. Discover the fast, secure, and hassle-free way to send money internationally.

See how easy it is
The more you send, the more you save

Compare us to your bank and save more with Xe

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, so why wait? Say goodbye to high margins and hello to more of your money in your pocket. Upgrade your transfers and discover the future of international payments.

Compare rates Discover the difference
Move your money without sending limits

Buy the luxury items you want in a single transfer

We understand the hassle of splitting large transactions due to low send limits. With Xe, you can send more in a single transfer. No matter the amount, we’re here to make it possible.

Move your money today Call us:

We handle all types of overseas luxury purchases

Real estate & vacation homes

Estates & dream homes

Invest in your dream estate or vacation home with ease. Whether it’s a villa or secluded getaway, we ensure your funds are transferred swiftly.

Whether you’re acquiring a yacht for your retreat in Provence or a private boat to reach your island escape, we make every transaction seamless.

Take to the skies without the hassle. We make buying private jets and helicopters simple and ensure your money arrives safely and on-time.

Fuel your passion for rare and exotic cars. We provide an efficient process for acquiring high-end vehicles globally, from classics to supercars.

Expand your art collection with ease. Whether it's for a contemporary piece or rare artifact, we make sure to your funds are transferred reliably.

Acquire timeless elegance anywhere. Purchase luxury jewelry and iconic watches abroad, expanding your collection piece-by-piece.

Secure and trusted for 30 years

Secure and trusted for over 30 years

For more than three decades, clients have trusted us to handle their transfers with the highest standards of security and reliability. With advanced encryption and a proven track record, we’re committed to safeguarding your funds every step of the way.

Learn more
Dedicated expert support

24/5 expert global transfer support

Are you ready to set up your large money transfer but need some guidance with the process or have other questions? We're here to help and ensure your transfer goes smoothly.

Call us:

How to transfer money for your high-value purchases with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Learn more

