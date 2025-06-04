Zimbabwean Dollar to Swedish Krona Exchange Rate Chart

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings
Currency Information
ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
SEK - Swedish Krona
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
Xe Currency Data API
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
The world's most popular currency tools
Xe International Money Transfer
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Xe Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Xe Rate Alerts
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.