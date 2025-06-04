Zimbabwean Dollar to Cypriot Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

ZWG to CYP Chart

Zimbabwean Dollar to Cypriot Pound

1 ZWG = 0 CYP

6 Sept 2025, 07:07 UTC - 6 Sept 2025, 07:07 UTC
ZWG/CYP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

zwg

ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWG to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWG.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info
cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17151
GBP / EUR1.15268
USD / JPY147.432
GBP / USD1.35038
USD / CHF0.799341
USD / CAD1.38348
EUR / JPY172.717
AUD / USD0.655849

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide