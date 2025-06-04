Zimbabwean Dollar to Saint Helenian Pound Exchange Rate Chart

ZWD to SHP Chart

Zimbabwean Dollar to Saint Helenian Pound

1 ZWD = 0 SHP

6 Sept 2025, 02:43 UTC - 6 Sept 2025, 02:43 UTC
ZWD/SHP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17152
GBP / EUR1.15280
USD / JPY147.402
GBP / USD1.35053
USD / CHF0.798190
USD / CAD1.38350
EUR / JPY172.685
AUD / USD0.655845

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

