Singapore Dollar to Seborgan Luigino Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
SGD to SPL Chart

Singapore Dollar to Seborgan Luigino

1 SGD = 0 SPL

4 Sept 2025, 02:30 UTC - 4 Sept 2025, 02:30 UTC
SGD/SPL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

spl

SPL - Seborgan Luigino

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16561
GBP / EUR1.15256
USD / JPY148.071
GBP / USD1.34344
USD / CHF0.804205
USD / CAD1.38029
EUR / JPY172.594
AUD / USD0.653697

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

